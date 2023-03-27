Office of President of Azerbaijan once again proposes to hold meeting with reps of Armenian public of Karabakh in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a follow-up to the meeting held in Khojaly on March 1 and the invitation presented on March 13, the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan proposes once again to hold a meeting in Baku in the first week of April for the purpose of reintegration of the representatives of the Armenian public of Karabakh as well as to discuss the implementation of infrastructure projects in Karabakh.

News.Az