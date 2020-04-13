Official: 45,983 COVID19-infected patients survive in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that 45,983 people out of a total of 73,303 infected with the coronavirus have recovered whereas 4,585 have unfortunately lost their lives, IRNA reports.

Since yesterday 1,617 new affected cases have been detected in the country, he pointed out.

Over the last 24 hours, 111 people passed away owing to the deadly virus, he further noted.

The Iranian official added that 3,877 cases are in critical condition.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

