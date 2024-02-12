Official Baku slams slanderous accusations of Armenian PM against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 11, 2024, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan once again made unfounded slanderous accusations against Azerbaijan in an interview with The Telegraph newspaper, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, News.az reports.

“During the interview, the Prime Minister of Armenia, discussing the implementation of international agreements and obligations, attempted to divert attention from Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories for almost 30 years, contravening international law norms, as well as the objectives outlined in the Alma-Ata Declaration, which is regrettable.

However, there are undeniable facts indicating that after the 44-day Patriotic War, Armenia flagrantly violated the provisions of the tripartite declaration by refusing to withdraw occupation forces from Azerbaijani territories. Armenia continued to transfer weapons, military equipment, and mines to our territories, along with other gross violations and provocations, which clearly demonstrate the true intentions of the Armenian side.

The Prime Minister of Armenia is well aware that although the Armenian side declared recognition of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity at meetings in Prague and Sochi, in September 2023, Armenia issued congratulatory statements regarding the fake "independence" of the so-called regime created by Yerevan in Azerbaijani territories and continues to assert claims against Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity in international organizations and courts.

Another significant concern is the condition imposed by the Armenian side upon joining the Alma-Ata Declaration, as well as the Armenian side's attempt to overlook existing legislative acts contradicting the recognition of Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan.

Instead of engaging in such provocations, thoughts, and actions filled with political manipulation against Azerbaijan, the Armenian side should fulfill international obligations and contribute to the peace process through concrete actions, not just words,” the ministry said in a statement.

News.Az