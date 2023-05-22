Official lunch hosted in honor of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in Vilnius

Official lunch hosted in honor of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in Vilnius

+ ↺ − 16 px

An official lunch has been hosted on behalf of President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda and his spouse Diana Nausėdienė in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in Vilnius.

News.Az