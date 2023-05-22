Official lunch hosted in honor of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in Vilnius
- 22 May 2023 03:45
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 184950
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/official-lunch-hosted-in-honor-of-president-ilham-aliyev-and-first-lady-mehriban-aliyeva-in-vilnius Copied
An official lunch has been hosted on behalf of President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda and his spouse Diana Nausėdienė in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in Vilnius.