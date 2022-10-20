Official welcome ceremony held for Turkish President Erdogan in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil

An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Azerbaijani city of Jabrayil, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Turkish President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Turkish President.

The Turkish President saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to the Turkish President, while members of the Turkish delegation were introduced to the Azerbaijani President.

The state anthems of the Republic of Turkiye and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched in front of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the accompaniment of a military march.

