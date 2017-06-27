Official welcome ceremony held for Azerbaijani president in Warsaw

Official welcome ceremony held for Azerbaijani president in Warsaw

+ ↺ − 16 px

An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Warsaw, APA reports.

President Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Presidential Palace.

A ceremonial guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at the square decorated with national flags of Azerbaijan and Poland.

Polish President Andrzej Duda greeted President Ilham Aliyev.

Polish state and government officials were introduced to President Aliyev, while members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Duda.

State anthems of Azerbaijan and Poland were played.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Azerbaijani president.

President Aliyev saluted Polish soldiers.

The heads of state reviewed the guard of honor.

The presidents posed for official photos.

President Ilham Aliyev met with representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Poland and members of Warsaw City Council.

The guard of honor marched in front of the heads of state to the accompaniment of a military march.

News.Az

News.Az