Official welcome ceremony held for Romanian president in Baku

Official welcome ceremony held for Romanian president in Baku

Official welcome ceremony held for Romanian president in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

An official welcome ceremony has today been held for President of Romania Klaus Iohannis, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Romanian President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Romania Klaus Iohannis.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Romania.

President Klaus Iohannis saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Klaus Iohannis reviewed the guard of honor.

The national anthems of Romania and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The delegation of Azerbaijan was introduced to the President of Romania, while the delegation of Romania was introduced to the President of Azerbaijan.

The guard of honor marched in front of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Romania Klaus Iohannis to the accompaniment of a military march.

The presidents posed for official photos.

News.Az