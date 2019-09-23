OIC CG held meeting on Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The meeting of the OIC Contact Group on the Aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan was held on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly, APA reports.

“At the meeting of the OIC, OCI Contact Group on the Aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan on the margins of UNGA74 condemned once again Armenia’s unlawful attitude. Underlined importance of the Contact Group to show support to Azerbaijan in their just cause,” writes Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu on his twitter page.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov addressed at the OIC, OCI CG on the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan: “The future of peaceful negotiations resides in the ability and determination of community, including the Islamic Ummah to act promptly and resolutely,” wrote spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Leyla Abdullayeva on her twitter page.

News.Az

