OIC conducts fact-finding mission in Azerbaijan’s Ganja subjected to missile attacks by Armenia during war

A delegation led by Chairman of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC-IPHRC) Ambassador Muhammad Lawal Sulaiman has conducted a fact-finding mission in the city of Ganja, which came under missile attacks by Armenia during the 44-day Patriotic War.

The delegation members got acquainted on the spot with the facts of targeting residential settlements during the war, in violation of the humanitarian law.

They also met with the residents affected by missile attacks. The delegation was briefed about Armenian war crimes, including Armenia’s using banned weapons during the Second Karabakh War, which resulted in numerous casualties among the local population as well as serious destructions.

The also held a monitoring at the Imamzade religious complex damaged by missile strikes.

News.Az