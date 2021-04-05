OIC Contact Group to visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam and Ganja soon
The permanent representatives of the Contact Group of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, are on a visit to Azerbaijan on April 5.
The delegation will visit Azerbaijan’s Ganja city and Aghdam district liberated from the Armenian occupation on April 6 to see the consequences of the war crimes committed by Armenia.
The meetings of representatives of the OIC Contact Group in various state structures are also scheduled within the visit.
