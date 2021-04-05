OIC Contact Group to visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam and Ganja soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The permanent representatives of the Contact Group of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, are on a visit to Azerbaijan on April 5.

The delegation will visit Azerbaijan’s Ganja city and Aghdam district liberated from the Armenian occupation on April 6 to see the consequences of the war crimes committed by Armenia.

The meetings of representatives of the OIC Contact Group in various state structures are also scheduled within the visit.

News.Az

