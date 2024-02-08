OIC PA: Election process in Azerbaijan was remarkably transparent, with no encountered problems

+ ↺ − 16 px

The election process in Azerbaijan has been remarkably transparent, with no encountered problems, and democratic values upheld throughout, said Head of the delegation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Parliamentary Assembly (OIC PA) Salma Coveria, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a briefing on the results of the monitoring of the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, Coveria stressed that the voter turnout has been notably high, showcasing once again the public's belief in and trust towards the continuity of democracy in the country.

She lauded the people of Azerbaijan for their active participation, signifying their support for democracy and free choice, and said: "I do believe this presidential election will play a pivotal role in the state's continued development.”

She expressed hope for the expansion of cooperation in various sectors between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, aiming to bolster peace and tranquility in the region.

News.Az