OIC secretary general to visit Azerbaijan

The OIC secretary general will have a meeting with the Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen will be on an official visit in the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 3-5, 2017, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told APA.
 
The OIC secretary general will have a meeting with the Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on May 3, 2017.
 
The meeting will be followed by a joint press conference.

