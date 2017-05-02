OIC secretary general to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen will be on an official visit in the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 3-5, 2017, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told APA.



The OIC secretary general will have a meeting with the Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on May 3, 2017.



The meeting will be followed by a joint press conference.

