OIC youth to receive particulars of Azerbaijan's Shusha city - sports minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Youth of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) member states will be provided with extensive information about Azerbaijani Shusha city, said Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov during a Shusha – OIC Youth Capital 2024 conference.

The minister noted that various events will be held throughout the year to achieve this goal.

"A series of events involving youngsters from OIC countries will take place till the end of the year. These events will provide extensive information about Shusha," the minister said.

Shusha has been named the OIC's 10th "Youth Capital," and it will hold over 12 major offline and online activities. These events will cover a wide range of issues concerning youth development in Islamic countries, including science, culture, sports, entrepreneurship, social engineering, education, and the creative industries.

News.Az