Oil falls as US boosts Venezuela oil involvement

Late on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said Venezuela’s interim authorities agreed to give up as many as 50 million barrels of “high quality, sanctioned oil” to the US.

The US has begun marketing Venezuelan crude in the global market and working with banks and commodity marketers to execute trades, according to a fact sheet released by the Department of Energy. It’s also sending US light crude oil as a diluent to “mix, upgrade and optimize” Venezuela’s sludgy crude, the agency said.

And the Trump administration is selectively rolling back sanctions on Venezuela, according to the agency, though it did not say which specific sanctions would be removed.