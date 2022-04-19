Oil prices increase on world markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors fretted over tight global supply after Libya was forced to halt some exports and as factories in Shanghai prepared to reopen post a COVID-19 shutdown, easing some demand worries, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose 61 cents, or 0.5%, to $113.77 a barrel at 0349 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 33 cents, or 0.3%, to $108.54 a barrel.

Gains were limited with the dollar trading at a fresh two-year high. A stronger dollar hurts oil buyers holding other currencies.

