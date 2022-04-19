Oil prices increase on world markets
Oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors fretted over tight global supply after Libya was forced to halt some exports and as factories in Shanghai prepared to reopen post a COVID-19 shutdown, easing some demand worries, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
Brent crude futures rose 61 cents, or 0.5%, to $113.77 a barrel at 0349 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 33 cents, or 0.3%, to $108.54 a barrel.
Gains were limited with the dollar trading at a fresh two-year high. A stronger dollar hurts oil buyers holding other currencies.