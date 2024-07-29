Yandex metrika counter

Oil prices jump over Middle East escalation fears

  • Economics
  • Share
Oil prices jump over Middle East escalation fears

Oil prices rose on Monday due to concerns about escalating conflict in the oil-rich Middle East.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at $80.67 per barrel, a 0.49% increase from the previous session's closing price of $80.28 per barrel, News.Az reports.

The American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at $77.50 per barrel, up 0.44% from the previous session's close of $77.16 per barrel.

Both benchmarks started the week with upward movements following an attack in the Golan Heights.

Despite cease-fire negotiations, escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, home to a vast majority of global oil reserves, increases supply risk in the markets.

On Saturday, a missile attack was carried out on a football field in the town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, killing 12 people.

Israel blames Hezbollah for the attack, but the Lebanese group denied playing any role.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      