Oman confirms new round of US-Iran nuclear talks canceled

Oman’s foreign minister said planned talks between Iran and the United States in Muscat “will not now take place” after Israel’s strikes.

Badr al-Busaidi made the announcement on social media, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It comes after Iran’s foreign minister said any talks would be “unjustifiable” amid the ongoing attacks.

Oman has been mediating the talks.

“The Iran-US talks scheduled to be held in Muscat this Sunday will not now take place,” al-Busaidi writes. “But diplomacy and dialogue remain the only pathway to lasting peace.”

A sixth round was due to happen in Muscat, Oman’s capital, before the Israeli strikes began Friday.

