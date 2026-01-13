Oman launches international financial center in Muscat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oman has officially established an international finance center in its capital, Muscat, aiming to attract investment and boost global competitiveness in financial services.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said issued a royal decree on Monday to establish the Oman International Financial Centre with the aim of transforming the capital into a hub for international investments, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

With the establishment of the center, Oman is committed to creating a reliable and effective environment with the aim of providing advanced financial services that meets the needs of global investors and institutions.

The center, to be established in the Medinet al-Irfan area of Muscat, could also expand to other locations.

