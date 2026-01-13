Oman launches international financial center in Muscat
Photo: Times of Oman
Oman has officially established an international finance center in its capital, Muscat, aiming to attract investment and boost global competitiveness in financial services.
Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said issued a royal decree on Monday to establish the Oman International Financial Centre with the aim of transforming the capital into a hub for international investments, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
With the establishment of the center, Oman is committed to creating a reliable and effective environment with the aim of providing advanced financial services that meets the needs of global investors and institutions.
The center, to be established in the Medinet al-Irfan area of Muscat, could also expand to other locations.