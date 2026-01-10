Oman unveils Middle East’s first strategic cargo drone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oman has launched “Sahm,” the Middle East’s first locally assembled strategic cargo drone, marking a significant milestone in the sultanate’s efforts to develop advanced logistics and unmanned aviation capabilitie.

The heavy-lift drone was unveiled at the Military Technological College during the “Sky Bridge” event, held under the patronage of Eng. Saeed bin Hamood Al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, , News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Designed for long-range cargo missions, Sahm can carry up to 250 kilograms over distances of up to 300 kilometres, making it well-suited for transporting supplies to remote and hard-to-reach areas.

During the launch, the drone completed a demonstration flight carrying 100 kilograms of medical supplies over a distance of about 100 kilometres, successfully navigating mountainous terrain to Al Jabal Al Akhdar. In parallel, Oman also announced the Middle East’s first operational drone cargo service for the oil and gas sector. Led by Omani drone company ESBAAR, in partnership with Sinan Advanced Industries and Masar Petroleum, the service aims to speed up the delivery of critical equipment to remote energy sites. The first operation saw the drone “Alfak 10” transport emergency equipment and spare parts over 137 kilometres in 1 hour and 23 minutes, cutting several hours off the journey compared with road transport.

