Ombudsperson appeals to int’l community over fate of nearly 4,000 Azerbaijanis missing during First Karabakh War

“The next human remains, believed to belong to the persons missing during the First Karabakh War, have been discovered and exhumed in the villages of Malikahmedli of Gubadli and Vezhnali of Zangilan districts. The relevant authorities will take appropriate measures to identify the human remains through the necessary procedures,” said Azerbaijan’s Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva as she made an appeal to the international community regarding eventual fate of nearly 4,000 Azerbaijanis, News.Az reports.

“The fact of the discovery of graves in the Gubadli and Zangilan districts that were under the occupation for about thirty years indicates the wide scale of brutal crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijani prisoners of war, hostages, and missing persons.

“Such issues are overt evidence of Armenia’s serious violations of the norms and principles of international humanitarian law.

The existence of numerous mass graves in the liberated territories necessitates conducting relevant investigations and taking relevant measures. Although the Armenian side did not provide the coordinates of places of burial, the Azerbaijani side tries to shed light on the fate of those missing persons by discovering those graves through appropriate investigations.

We, once again, invite the world community to make firm calls to Armenia for disclosing information regarding the eventual fate of nearly 4,000 Azerbaijanis who disappeared during the First Karabakh War in order to meet the existing requirements in the field of international law and human rights,” Sabina Aliyeva emphasized.

News.Az