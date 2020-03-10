One dead, 13 injured in explosion at Barcelona chemical plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

One person died and 13 others were injured in an explosion on Tuesday at a small chemical plant in Barcelona, local emergency services in Catalonia’s regional c

There was no health risk to the residents of La Verneda neighborhood where the plant was located, said a Barcelona city government spokeswoman.

Officials were checking with the plant owners to determine what type of products exploded. Debris from the blast, including bolts, was visible on a nearby street, footage from local channel Beteve showed.

The plant is run by a firm named Proquibasa, the spokeswoman added. Proquibasa describes itself in its Linkedin profile as one of the leading Spanish-based distributors of commodity and specialty chemicals.

In January, two people died and eight were injured in a blast at a chemical factory in Tarragona, also in Catalonia. News.Az

