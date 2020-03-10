Yandex metrika counter

One dead, 13 injured in explosion at Barcelona chemical plant

  • World
  • Share
One dead, 13 injured in explosion at Barcelona chemical plant

One person died and 13 others were injured in an explosion on Tuesday at a small chemical plant in Barcelona, local emergency services in Catalonia’s regional c

There was no health risk to the residents of La Verneda neighborhood where the plant was located, said a Barcelona city government spokeswoman.

Officials were checking with the plant owners to determine what type of products exploded. Debris from the blast, including bolts, was visible on a nearby street, footage from local channel Beteve showed.
The plant is run by a firm named Proquibasa, the spokeswoman added. Proquibasa describes itself in its Linkedin profile as one of the leading Spanish-based distributors of commodity and specialty chemicals.

In January, two people died and eight were injured in a blast at a chemical factory in Tarragona, also in Catalonia.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      