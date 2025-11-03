One dead after small plane crashes in northern Brazil

One dead after small plane crashes in northern Brazil

One person was killed and another seriously injured after a small aircraft crashed in a rural area of northern Brazil’s Tocantins state.

According to Tocantins police, the plane went down on Saturday night while flying over the municipality of Fátima, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities said the pilot, 56-year-old Diomedio Aires da Silva Filho, died in the crash, while the other occupant was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

