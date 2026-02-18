One dead in Yerevan shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several people were injured in a shooting in Yerevan’s Ajapnyak district, with one victim later dying at the hospital.

At least six people were wounded in the incident, though some reports suggest the total number of victims could be as high as nine, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Seven of the injured were transported to the Armenia Medical Center following the shooting. The medical facility confirmed that one of the victims, identified as 45-year-old A.V., died from his injuries.

“Currently, the condition of three victims is assessed as extremely serious, while the others are in stable but serious condition,” the medical center said in a statement.

The Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that police have identified those involved in the shooting and stabbing in the Ajapnyak district. Authorities have established the identities of all participants in the conflict and are taking measures to locate them.

