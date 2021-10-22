One dead, one wounded in shooting incident on set of Alec Baldwin's movie

One person died and another one suffered wounds in a shooting incident on the set of Hollywood star Alec Baldwin's Western movie Rust, the TMZ online newspaper reported, citing the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

"It appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged," the Hollywood Reporter said, citing investigators. According to the news outlet, director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, was wounded when Baldwin fired the prop gun. She was airlifted to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Director Joel Souza, 48, is said to be in hospital in critical condition.

Production has been halted, an investigation is underway.

News.Az