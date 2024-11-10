One dead, several injured in shooting at Alabama’s Tuskegee University - VIDEO

One dead, several injured in shooting at Alabama’s Tuskegee University - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A shooting at Tuskegee University in Alabama early Sunday morning left one person dead and several others injured, the university confirmed.

The person who died, who has not been named, was not a student at the university, Tuskegee University said in a news release, News.Az reports, citing CNN. “Several others including Tuskegee University students were injured and are receiving treatment at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery,” according to the university. Authorities did not say exactly how many others were wounded or provide information on their conditions.It’s unclear who opened fire or what led up to the shooting. No arrests were announced as of Sunday morning.Large crowds were gathered at the university on Saturday night to celebrate Tuskegee’s 100th homecoming week. Social media video shows people ducking for cover at a parking lot as gunshots rang out.The university said law enforcement “have secured the scene” and the Alabama Bureau of Investigations is investigating.Gunfire was recorded on video and shared on social media Sunday morning.In a video posted to X, people are seen ducking behind a vehicle while gunshots ae heard firing in the background."Oh my gosh," one person said."Get down, get down," another said.A spokesperson for Tuskegee University confirmed to Fox News Digital that a shooting occurred on campus early Sunday morning, "resulting in the death of a non-university individual.""The parents of this individual have been notified. Several others including Tuskegee University students were injured and are receiving treatment at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery," the statement continued. "Emergency responders, along with campus and local law enforcement, have secured the scene. The Alabama Bureau of Investigations is conducting an active investigation."

News.Az