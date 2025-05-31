One injured in landmine explosion in Azerbaijan's Goranboy district

+ ↺ − 16 px

A mine incident took place on Saturday in the village of Yenikand, located in the Goranboy district, according to a joint statement from the General Prosecutor's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

The statement reported that Abbasov Galib Kamran oglu, a resident of the Garachinar village in the Goranboy district, born in 1980, sustained a left leg injury from a landmine explosion, resulting in the amputation of his leg below the knee, while grazing animals in the pasture area located in the Yenikand village, News.Az reports.

“The incident is currently under investigation at the Goranboy district prosecutor’s office,” the statement said.

ANAMA, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the General Prosecutor's Office have urged citizens to adhere to safety rules, heed mine warning signs, and avoid unfamiliar areas.

News.Az