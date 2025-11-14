One killed, 24 injured in massive overnight attack on Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia launched a large-scale aerial assault on Kyiv overnight from Nov. 13 to 14, hitting the capital with hundreds of drones and multiple missiles in one of the most intense attacks in recent months. One person was killed and at least 24 others were injured, city officials reported early Thursday. Five of the injured have been hospitalized, including a pregnant woman.

Explosions began shortly before 12:45 a.m. local time. Two additional waves followed between 1:00 and 1:30 a.m., shaking multiple districts across the city, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

“The Russians are striking residential buildings,” warned Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration. “Many high-rise buildings across Kyiv have been affected, in almost every district.”

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least 11 multi-story apartment blocks were hit. Emergency responders evacuated more than 40 people from damaged buildings, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, which reported fires and evacuations in the Podilskyi, Dniprovskyi, Desnianskyi, Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, and Obolonskyi districts.

A fire on the 5th to 8th floors of a high-rise building in the Desnianskyi district claimed the life of one person. Photos shared by emergency services showed charred facades, shattered windows, and rescue workers navigating piles of debris.

The strikes also damaged a hospital, a school, and several wooden structures at a sports facility. Klitschko said parts of the district heating network were hit as well, and emergency crews were assessing the scale of the damage. Residents across several districts reported power outages during the attack.

While Kyiv was under fire, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that waves of drones were launched toward central, southern, and eastern regions of the country. Monitoring groups estimated that more than 120 drones and decoys were directed toward the capital alone. Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia also fired dozens of cruise and ballistic missiles toward multiple regions.

In Kyiv Oblast, six people were injured, including a child, Governor Mykola Kalashnyk said. Four victims were hospitalized with burns, cuts, and head injuries. A 7-year-old boy suffered a facial wound and received medical treatment. Homes, warehouses, industrial sites, and vehicles in the surrounding region were damaged.

Air defenses remained active throughout the night, and nationwide air raid alerts were issued due to the risk of further missile strikes.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukrainian cities since launching its full-scale invasion in February 2022. In recent months, Moscow has intensified strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in an effort to strain civilian life ahead of winter. The Nov. 8 assault was described by former Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk as “one of the largest direct ballistic missile attacks on energy facilities” since the start of the war, triggering emergency power cuts lasting more than 12 hours in Kyiv and other cities.

News.Az