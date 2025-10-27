+ ↺ − 16 px

One killed, six injured in homecoming shooting at Lincoln University, Pennsylvania.

District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said one person who had a gun has since been detained, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Jujuan Jeffers, 20, of Wilmington, Delaware, died in the shooting, de Barrena-Sarobe said during a press conference Sunday.

One current Lincoln student is among the wounded, as well as one graduate of the school. The other people injured are not directly connected to the university, the DA said. All of the victims are 20 to 25 years old and are expected to survive.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the International Cultural Center (ICC) building just before 9:30 p.m., where a post-football game celebratory tailgate and Yardfest event was being held, Lincoln University Police Chief Marc Partee said during a press conference early Sunday morning.

"This was to be a joyous occasion," Partee said. "Homecoming — when individuals come back, and they give back to their alma mater, and they live the good memories of their time at Lincoln University, which has helped them propel into life. This was interrupted by gunfire that should not have occurred."

At this time, it's still unclear what led up to the shooting and why shots were fired. The school was placed on lockdown, but that was later lifted.

"Today, we're operating as if this is not an incident where someone came in with the design to inflict mass damage on a college campus," de Barrena-Sarobe said during the news conference.

Investigators believe there were multiple shooters, but there is no clear threat to the campus at this time, de Barrena-Sarobe said.

News.Az