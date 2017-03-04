One more corpse found in Azerbaijani sector of Caspian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

The body of a man was found in the section of the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, not far from the oil-gathering station #3 of Azneft Production Union’s

The search-and-rescue headquarters told APA that efforts are underway to identify the body to learn whether or not it is of any of the oilmen that went missing in the accident.

The search-and-rescue headquarters, consisting of experts of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Defense Ministry, the State Border Service, the State Maritime Administration of Azerbaijan Republic, SOCAR and Caspian Shipping Company, is continues search and rescue operations for the missing oilmen.

News.Az

