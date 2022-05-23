Yandex metrika counter

One of central streets in Azerbaijan’s Shusha named after Ataturk (PHOTO)

One of the central streets in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city is named after Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkiye, prominent public and political figure, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci said on Twitter.

“One of the central streets in Shusha is named after Ataturk. We express our gratitude,” the ambassador wrote.

