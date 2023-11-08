One of streets in Turkish capital Ankara named Boulevard of Karabakh Martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of the streets in the Turkish capital Ankara has been named the Boulevard of Karabakh Martyrs.

The Federation of Turkish-Azerbaijani Associations said this step was taken on the eve of the third anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory Day, the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Diaspora Affairs told News.Az.

"The letter dated 24 October 2023 on behalf of Aziz Murat Seyrek, head of the technical work department of Ankara Metropolitan Municipality, stated that the municipality received an official appeal from the Federation of Turkish-Azerbaijani Associations in this regard. In the appeal, it was proposed to name one of the streets in Ankara "Martyrs of Karabakh" in order to perpetuate the cherished memory of the Martyrs of the 44-day Second Karabakh War," the federation said.

By the decision of the Ankara's Municipal Council and approval of the Ankara Governor, 1419th street located on the border of the neighborhoods of Sheker and Şehit Osman Avcı in Etimesgut district was renamed the Boulevard of Karabakh Martyrs.

Shusha, which has great spiritual significance for the Azerbaijani people, was liberated from Armenian occupation on November 8, 2020, during the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan. The liberation of Shusha was the culmination of the 44-day second Karabakh war.

By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated December 3, 2020, November 8 is annually marked as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.

News.Az