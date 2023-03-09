One person injured in landmine blast in Azerbaijan’s Tartar

One person injured in landmine blast in Azerbaijan’s Tartar

One person was injured in a landmine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, the country’s Prosecutor General’s Office said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Yaguar Hadiyev, born in 1989, received bodily injuries of varying severity as a result of a landmine explosion on the territory of the liberated Tartar district.

Employees of the Prosecutor's Office inspected the site and carried out other necessary investigative actions.

News.Az