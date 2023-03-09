One person injured in landmine blast in Azerbaijan’s Tartar
09 Mar 2023
22 Jan 2026
- Incident
One person was injured in a landmine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, the country’s Prosecutor General’s Office said on Thursday, News.Az reports.
Yaguar Hadiyev, born in 1989, received bodily injuries of varying severity as a result of a landmine explosion on the territory of the liberated Tartar district.
Employees of the Prosecutor's Office inspected the site and carried out other necessary investigative actions.