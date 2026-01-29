Onyeka Okongwu injury sparks concern for Hawks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu exited Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Celtics after suffering a facial injury during play, forcing him to leave the court before the game’s conclusion.

The incident occurred as the Hawks faced Boston in a rematch of a recent lopsided loss. Okongwu was struck during action and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game. Team staff attended to him before he headed to the locker room for further evaluation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Despite the injury, Okongwu briefly returned to the court to take his free throws before departing. He finished the night with 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 29 minutes of play.

The Hawks have not yet released an official medical update or timetable for his return. Further information on Okongwu’s condition is expected following postgame assessments.

Atlanta continued the game without their starting center as they closed out the matchup against Boston.

