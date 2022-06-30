OPEC+ countries to increase oil output by 648,000 bpd in August

The OPEC+ countries decided to jointly increase oil production in August by 648,000 barrels per day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel, News.az reports.

Thus, OPEC+ did not change the parameters of the agreement approved last month for August.

"The decisions that were made today include increasing production jointly by 24 countries by 648,000 barrels per day in August," Novak said.

