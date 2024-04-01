OPEC+ nations extend voluntary oil output cuts by 2.2 mln barrels per day for Q2

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several countries participating in the OPEC+ agreement will continue voluntarily reducing oil production in Q2 by a total of almost 2.2 mln barrels per day. The majority of countries kept previous parameters of output reduction, though Russia and Iraq changed the volumes of their cuts, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Initially at the latest OPEC+ meeting that took place on November 30, 2023, a number of the alliance’s countries reached an agreement on voluntary oil production cuts in Q1 2024 in the volume of 2.2 mln barrels per day for balancing the oil market. The measure was extended for Q2 in early March.

The scale of cuts remains almost at the previous level of 2.17 mln barrels per day in April-June. Saudi Arabia, same as in Q1, will reduce production by 1 mln barrels per day, the UAE - by 163,000 barrels per day, Kuwait - by 135,000 barrels per day, Kazakhstan - by 82,000 barrels per day, Algeria - by 51,000 barrels per day, Oman - by 42,000 barrels per day. Iraq’s oil output reduction will deepen slightly reaching 223,000 barrels per day compared to 220,000 barrels per day in Q1.

Russia slashed oil supplies to global markets, not production, by 500,000 barrels per day in Q1, while in Q2 both export and output will go down. Production and export will fall by an average of 471,000 barrels per day in three months.

News.Az