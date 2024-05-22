Yandex metrika counter

OPEC plus countries to discuss situation on oil market in early summer

The countries participating in the OPEC+ agreement will discuss the current situation in the global oil market at a ministerial meeting on June 1, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"We will have a meeting on June 1. We discuss the current situation at such meetings: ministerial, JMMC (ministerial monitoring committee)," he said.

At the same time, Novak refused to comment on whether a reduction in voluntary oil production cuts is being considered by some alliance countries.

