OPEC president congratulates Azerbaijani leader

Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham Al Ghais congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“It is my great pleasure to convey, on behalf of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and myself personally, our sincerest congratulations and best wishes on occasion of your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Haitham Al Ghais said in his congratulatory message.

“This victorious presidential election is a testimony of Your Excellency’s wise leadership and I wish you continued success in your new tenure of office. The Republic of Azerbaijan holds a very important role as a major oil producing country and remains a key member of the OPEC – non-OPEC Declaration of Cooperation (DoC). We look forward to continue to cooperate closely with your esteemed country in furthering our common goals and address the challenges facing the global oil and energy industry in the years to come,” he noted.

“We also congratulate on Azerbaijan’s nomination to host the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) which will convene in Baku in November this year, where OPEC will participate and play a positive and constructive role in the discussions.

Permit me to reiterate my felicitations to you, Mr. President, and I ask you to please accept the renewed assurances of my highest consideration and esteem,” the OPEC Secretary General added.

News.Az