In a blog post, OpenAI acknowledged that ChatGPT’s new functionality presents new risks. It said it has limited the data the model has access to, and certain tasks – like sending an email – require the user’s oversight. The model is also trained to refuse “high-risk tasks” like bank transfers, the company says.

“I would explain this to my own family as cutting edge and experimental; a chance to try the future, but not something I’d yet use for high-stakes uses or with a lot of personal information until we have a chance to study and improve it in the wild,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a post on X announcing the agent.

He advised users to be cautious when giving ChatGPT access to personal information. For example, granting access to a calendar to coordinate a group dinner might make sense, but the agent wouldn’t need calendar access to shop for clothes on a user’s behalf.

The announcement comes as tech giants are increasingly pushing to develop AI agents as they seek to win the AI race. Google made a flurry of AI-related announcements during its developer conference in May, including an agent that can make restaurant reservations and buy event tickets, among other tasks. Apple is working on a more advanced version of Siri that can use apps on a user’s behalf, although that update is delayed indefinitely.