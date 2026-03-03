OpenAI launches GPT-5.3 update to improve ChatGPT's tone

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI has rolled out an update to ChatGPT, aiming to make its most commonly used model less “cringe” and more natural, with users expected to experience fewer overly dramatic or jarring responses.

Instead, OpenAI says the new version “delivers more accurate answers, richer and better-contextualized results when searching the web, and reduces unnecessary dead ends, caveats, and overly declarative phrasing that can interrupt the flow of conversation,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

GPT‑5.2 Instant’s tone could sometimes feel “cringe,” coming across as overbearing or making unwarranted assumptions about user intent or emotions.

This update has a more focused yet natural conversational style, cutting back on unnecessary proclamations and phrases like “Stop. Take a breath.”

Assuming everything goes as intended, this should cut down on a lot of the eye-roll-inducing, formulaic responses that have become the source of memes. Balancing ChatGPT responses to be natural yet personal has been a hard problem that many updates have focused on improving.

OpenAI says the new model update “significantly reduces unnecessary refusals, while toning down overly defensive or moralizing preambles before answering the question.”

GPT-5.3 Instant also improves how data from web results is integrated into responses.

