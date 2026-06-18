OpenAI rolls out AI spending and analytics tools for enterprise users

OpenAI said its global admin console, a dashboard for ​its enterprise customers, will offer a comprehensive view of how ​ ChatGPT and Codex credits are being used.

Administrators can now see detailed breakdowns of consumption by individual users, different products and specific AI models, ​the company added.

The new updates will allow organizations to ​monitor usage trends over time and identify both top users and emerging ‌patterns ⁠in how the AI is being utilized.

The account managers can now also set a default credit limit for their entire workspace, OpenAI said in a blog post.

To help companies ​better manage AI ​spending, OpenAI ⁠said, the clients can also configure specific limits for different groups within the organization and ​create individual overrides for employees who need ​more AI ⁠capacity.

OpenAI added that the new tools will also allow employees to check their credit usage and request additional credits, providing ⁠context ​for their requests.