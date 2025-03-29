Yandex metrika counter

OpenAI's $40 billion funding hinges on for-profit transition by year-end

OpenAI must transition to a for-profit company by the end of the year to secure the full $40 billion funding led by SoftBank it is in the final stages of raising, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

SoftBank can pare back the size of the funding round to $20 billion if Microsoft-backed OpenAI fails to restructure into a for-profit company by the end of the year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This would mark an accelerated deadline for OpenAI to pull off its complicated transition. It was under a two-year deadline from its last round of financing with investors.
The startup has said its transition to a for-profit entity is required to secure the capital it needs to develop the best AI models.

