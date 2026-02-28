OpenAI's Sam Altman announces AI deal with US Department of War
Sam Altman said on Friday that OpenAI has reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of War to deploy its artificial intelligence models on classified cloud networks, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
In a post on X, Altman said the department demonstrated strong respect for safety in their discussions and expressed a clear commitment to partnering in pursuit of the best possible outcome.
By Nijat Babayev