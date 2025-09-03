OpenAI says widespread ChatGPT outage fixed

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI confirmed that an issue affecting ChatGPT was resolved on Wednesday, September 3, after users reported that the AI tool was not displaying responses.

The DownDetector website had also recorded a spike in ChatGPT users reporting issues around the same time, News.Az reports, citing Newsweek.

"This is now resolved," OpenAI said in a service status update on its website.

ChatGPT is a generative artificial intelligence chatbot that conducts tasks based on user prompts. It can answer questions, create images, write code, and more.

The tool has seen widespread adoption since its launch in November 2022 among both consumer and business customers.'

OpenAI unveiled its latest model, GPT-5, on August 7, describing it as "smarter, faster, and more useful" than its predecessor.

CEO Sam Altman said GPT-5 offers "PhD-level" expertise in complex tasks such as coding, writing, and logical reasoning.

The company also claimed that GPT-5 has a reduced rate of hallucinations (the instances where the AI generates false information), offering a more honest and reliable experience compared to GPT-4.

The new model also incorporates a "reasoning model" for enhanced problem solving, provides more human-like responses, and can program software in its entirety, which Altman believes is the most important change for businesses in this model.

GPT-5 is intended for a broader audience, rolling out not just to business and enterprise users, but also to those using ChatGPT's free tier.

Different subscription levels provide access to various GPT-5 variants, with Pro users receiving enhanced capabilities.

The model offers a larger 256,000-token context window, up from GPT-4's limit, enabling it to better handle lengthy conversations and documents without losing track of information.

GPT-5's improvements extend to safety as well. The model is designed to provide helpful yet safe answers to sensitive questions, rather than simply refusing to respond as previous versions did.

OpenAI also says there is a 45 percent to 65 percent reduction in factual errors over GPT-4, depending on the setting, as well as substantial gains in handling medical and coding tasks on industry-standard benchmarks.

OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman described GPT-5 as a leap forward from previous versions, saying during the livestream: "GPT-3 sort of felt to me like talking to a high school student...4 felt like you're kind of talking to a college student.

News.Az