Opening of road through Aghdam to pave way for dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenians of Karabakh - Russia’s rep at UN

Opening of road through Aghdam to pave way for dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenians of Karabakh - Russia’s rep at UN

Opening of road through Aghdam to pave way for dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenians of Karabakh - Russia’s rep at UN

+ ↺ − 16 px

Opening of the road through Aghdam will pave the way for dialogue between Baku and population of Karabakh, Russia’s representative at the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said, News.az reports.

The Armenian-Azerbaijani reconciliation is unthinkable without a guarantee of the rights and security of the Armenian population of Karabakh in the legal space of Azerbaijan, he added.

Following the tripartite statement dated November 10, 2020, Azerbaijan has confidently stated and continues to repeatedly declare on almost all platforms that Baku guarantees the rights and security of the Armenian population of Karabakh at the highest level. All their rights will be ensured in accordance with the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

A meeting of the UN Security Council was held today on the basis of an unfounded request from the Armenian state regarding the alleged creation by the Azerbaijani side of a "humanitarian crisis" against Armenians in Karabakh. And this time, the slanderous campaign of the Armenian side against Azerbaijan failed.

News.Az