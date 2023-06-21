Yandex metrika counter

Opening of Turkish consulate in Shusha is matter under authority of Baku and Ankara - Russian MFA

Opening of the Turkish consulate in Shusha is a subject of bilateral relations between Baku and Ankara, said Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, News.az reports.

"The issue of opening a consulate, wherever it is, especially in Shusha, remains the subject of bilateral relations between Baku and Ankara. This is a matter within the juristiction of two sovereign states," stressed the Russian MFA Spokeswoman.


