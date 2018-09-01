News.az
Russian Mfa
Russian Mfa
Russia and Turkiye discussed achieving lasting peace in the South Caucasus
11 Sep 2024-22:23
Moscow actively cooperates with Baku and Yerevan in drafting peace agreement-Russian MFA
09 Aug 2023-09:18
Opening of Turkish consulate in Shusha is matter under authority of Baku and Ankara - Russian MFA
21 Jun 2023-14:45
Russian MFA: Moscow is ready to determine the places where the border line crosses between Armenia and Azerbaijan
21 Jun 2023-14:32
Zakharova about Pashinyan's proposal regarding border: Reality cannot be changed by imagination
29 Sep 2022-14:31
Russian MFA: Necessary to concentrate on restoration of negotiations on Karabakh conflict settlement
17 Sep 2020-20:43
Russian MFA comments on conversation of Azerbaijani president, Armenian PM in Dushanbe
02 Oct 2018-09:28
