Opening of Zangazur Corridor is a step towards completion of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty, says Erdogan

Türkiye hopes that lasting peace will soon be achieved between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, News.Az reports.

He said that Türkiye wholeheartedly support the achievement of peace."The opening of the Zangazur Corridor is the step that will crown and complete this peace agreement. These steps will make a positive contribution to the prosperity of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Türkiye and other countries in the region," Erdogan noted.

