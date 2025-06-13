Operation against Iran will last several days: Israeli Army

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) expects the military operation launched against the Islamic Republic's nuclear program and long-range missile capabilities to last for several days, News.Az reports, citing Times of Israel.

According to the report, the Israeli Army expects a strong response from Iran in response to the air strikes carried out tonight.

"When the operation is completed, there will be no nuclear threat from Iran," Israeli Defense Forces officials said.

The Israeli Army says the operation is being carried out in coordination with the United States.

News.Az