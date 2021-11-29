Operational Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 holds expanded meeting (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 29, an expanded meeting of the Operational Headquarters was held under the chairmanship of Ali Asadov, the Azerbaijani Prime Minister and the head of the Operational Headquarters for Combating the COVID-19 pandemic, News.Az reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, namely, the stages of infection, treatment of patients, the rate of vaccination, the results of monitoring to control compliance with the requirements of the special quarantine regime were discussed at the meeting.

It was pointed out that it is necessary to strengthen control over compliance with the rules of the special quarantine regime during the upcoming New Year holiday.

The preventive measures against the new Omicron COVID-19 strain, as well as instructions for carrying out preparatory work, were also discussed at the meeting.





News.Az