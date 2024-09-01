Yandex metrika counter

Oracle Advisory Group airs exit-poll results for parliamentary poll in Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
Oracle Advisory Group airs exit-poll results for parliamentary poll in Azerbaijan

ORACLE ADVISORY GROUP has announced the exit-poll results for the parliamentary election in Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

The results were announced by the organization's representative, George Birnbaum.

News to be updated

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      